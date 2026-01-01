Data Subject Rights Request
Please complete this form to submit a request regarding your personal information. To exercise the right to opt out of "sharing" (for targeted advertising) or the "sale" of personal information, please use our cookie preference management tool by clicking the "Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information" link on our website homepage, where applicable.
What you need to know:
- Once we receive your request, we will respond to your request in accordance with applicable law.
- If sufficient information is not provided, Scicomm Media may not be able to fulfill the request.
- Requests may be refused in accordance with applicable law. If we deny a request, we will provide you with an explanation as to why we denied the request, where required by applicable law.
- Depending on the nature of your request, Scicomm Media may need to validate your identity in order to complete your request.
- For authorized agents making a request on behalf of another individual, we may require that the individual whose information is being requested first provide the authorized agent with written permission to do so, or we may require that the individual verify their own identity directly with Scicomm Media.
- Scicomm Media will inform third parties that your personal information has been updated, corrected, or deleted, where required by applicable law.
- Please do not provide sensitive personal information in the form below.