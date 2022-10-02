Privacy Policy

Effective Date: October 2, 2022 – V1.02

PLEASE READ. YOUR USE OF THIS WEBSITE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING PRIVACY POLICY AND THE WEBSITE TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

This Privacy Policy is intended to provide you notice of COMPANY's information management practices, including the types of information gathered, how it is used and safeguarded, and the degree to which you may control the maintenance and sharing of your information.

I. Notice The "Website" refers to the website(s) at www.scicommedia.com, https://hubermanlab.com and its subdomains and related domains. This Website is owned or operated by Scicomm Media LLC and/or its affiliates and subsidiary companies (collectively the "COMPANY"). This privacy policy ("Privacy Policy") applies to information that you provide to COMPANY or is collected about you via this Website and/or by your use of services (collectively, the "Services") that may be provided by this Website or by the COMPANY via some other means, including as set forth below and as defined in the applicable Terms and Conditions. This Privacy Policy is intended to provide you notice of COMPANY's information management practices, including the types of information gathered, how it is used and safeguarded, and the degree to which you may control the maintenance and sharing of your information. Your use of any COMPANY Service or Website constitutes acceptance of and agreement to this Privacy Policy and any other applicable terms. This Privacy Policy is part of and incorporated by reference into the Terms and Conditions. Certain terms used here are defined in the Terms and Conditions.

II. Personally Identifiable Information That We Collect; Customer Data "Users" refer to users of the Websites and Services. Because the Websites and Services are intended to facilitate marketing and transactions among its Users, personally identifiable information that you provide or is provided about you, such as but not limited to your name, company name, shipping address, billing address, telephone numbers, e-mail address, and payment information such as billing terms may be shared with other Users. Information, such as credit card information, is only shared with parties associated with you or as needed to facilitate a transaction you have agreed to. When you register or purchase any service or product on the Website, you will be required to provide us with personal information about yourself, such as your name, email address, mailing address, and phone number. Further, in order for our third-party vendors to process your payments, you will be required to provide certain billing information, such as your credit card number, expiration date, bank account information, billing address, activation code, and similar information (collectively, "Billing Information"). You authorize our third-party service providers and payment vendors, including, without limitation, Fourthwall and Supercast (who in turn may use Stripe and PayPal), to collect, process, and store your Billing Information in accordance with their respective privacy policies. We reserve the right to change our payment vendors at any time, or to use additional payment vendors, at our discretion, and will update this Privacy Policy from time to time accordingly. Additionally, the Company uses Fourthwall, ConvertKit and Supercast as a platform to provide certain products and services of the Company to you, and your information may be shared with them for those purposes. For the purposes of EU data protection laws ("EU Data Protection Law"), COMPANY is a data controller (i.e., the COMPANY is responsible for, and controls the processing of, your personal data). In providing our Service and the Website, our customers may upload data to us, which may include personal information or data about our customers' end users (all of which we call "Customer Data"). Customer Data is owned and controlled by our customers, and any Customer Data that we maintain or process we consider to be strictly confidential. We collect and process Customer Data solely on behalf of our customers, and in accordance with our agreements with the customers. We do not use or disclose Customer Data except as authorized and required by our customers and as provided for in our agreements with our customers, such as the Terms and Conditions and this Privacy Policy. When you create a User Account or accept one, you are agreeing to be subscribed to our e-mail newsletters, if any. You may also be asked for other information at the same or later time.

III. Email Newsletter Subscriptions When you create a User Account or accept one, you are agreeing to be subscribed to our e-mail newsletters, if any. You may also be asked for other information at the same or later time.

IV. User Accounts In order to use the COMPANY's Services, you will need to register and create, or otherwise accept, a user account ("User Account"). Note that when you log into a User Account, you are agreeing to be bound by this Privacy Policy and the Terms and Conditions and are also "accepting" your User Account. There may or may not be a cost to create a User Account. You may be asked to choose a user name, screen name, or member name (each, a "User Name") and password. You may also be asked to provide certain personally identifiable information and other information about yourself, such as your first and last name, company name, billing and shipping address, telephone number, and e-mail address. The Website allows you to update certain information when you are logging in. This Privacy Policy does not apply to any information you may disclose publicly in such Services. In some instances, you may choose to create a "Public Profile" that will be available to others on the Internet. Public Profiles are managed entirely by you, and you are solely responsible for your Public Profile's content and its "public" or "private" status. The COMPANY bears no responsibility for any action or policies of any third parties who collect any information that users may disclose in user forums or other public areas of this Website. You are also responsible for maintaining and updating the registration information in your User Account with current and complete information. You can unsubscribe from receiving marketing e-mails from the Website by clicking the link contained within such e-mails sent to you. You cannot unsubscribe from receiving correspondence regarding non-marketing e-mails, including but not limited to correspondence with parties involved in a transaction with you, or emails with the COMPANY regarding your User Account and activities on or through the Website. You should be aware that it is not always possible to completely remove or modify information in our databases. In addition, we may institute a policy in which User information is deleted after a certain amount of time, and therefore, your User information may no longer exist in the COMPANY's active database(s). Even if you choose to unsubscribe or otherwise modify your User Account settings, the COMPANY reserves the right to contact you regarding your account and your use of this Website and/or the Services.

V. Special Promotions and Purchases; Submission of Content to be Published To participate in some Services such as sweepstakes, contests and surveys ("Special Promotions"), or to make online purchases or subscriptions (such purchases or subscriptions herein referred to as "Purchases"), you may need to provide personally identifiable information, such as name, address, e-mail address, phone number, and date of birth. Your information may be collected by COMPANY or by a third party, such as a co-sponsor or a vendor involved in, or providing services in connection with, a Special Promotion, or an e-commerce partner in the case of a Purchase. If you make a Purchase or enter a sweepstakes or other Special Promotion on one of our sites or through our Services, the COMPANY will collect your personally identifiable information, and you are deemed to consent to us providing your information to third parties who provide certain services such as processing of credit card transactions, customer service, promotion or sweepstakes administration, order fulfillment and/or prize delivery, as applicable. Also, by entering a sweepstakes or other Special Promotion, you are agreeing to the official rules that govern that sweepstakes or other Special Promotion, which may contain specific provisions applicable to you, including, except where prohibited by law, allowing the sponsor(s) of the promotion to use your name, voice or likeness in advertising or marketing associated with the promotion. If you make a purchase or enter a promotion (such as a sweepstakes) in which the COMPANY is participating on a third party's website (or through some other means or medium), we will collect your information from the third party only if you opt-in to receive additional communications from us, or we are required to fulfill some function in relation to your activity (e.g., to send your order or deliver a prize). If you submit to the Website a comment, photograph or other content to be published, online or offline (including on-air, in a DVD, or any other format), we may publish your name or other personally identifiable information in connection with publishing the content and you are hereby deemed to give us permission to do such.

VI. Information Collected by Other Means or Media In some situations, we may also collect personally identifiable information and other information about you through other means, directly or indirectly. For example, if you access any COMPANY content, or purchase such content via your wireless carrier or through another third party, the COMPANY may collect information directly from you or through the third party. Likewise, if you use our software, or provide information to other companies who share information about their customers, we may collect additional information about you. In each of these cases, the COMPANY will apply this Privacy Policy to any personally identifiable information.

VII. Information About Other People Some COMPANY Websites and Services may ask you to submit personally identifiable, as well as other information about other people and/or their affiliated companies. Such information may be used to facilitate transactions among those people, and third parties. As such, such information may be shared and used by all such parties to the extent the COMPANY desires or otherwise allows such information to be shared. You are hereby accepting and agreeing to such use and sharing of information.

VIII. Customer Service Some Services may offer support and technical assistance through customer service centers via telephone, online chat, SMS or e-mail. Whenever you communicate with customer service, you do so with the understanding that an operator may view and make changes to the information in your User Account in order to provide the assistance that you need.

IX. Non-Personally Identifiable Information That We Collect As part of the registration process for some Services, you may be asked to provide information that does not personally identify you. For example, you may be asked to provide information concerning your personal preferences, purchasing habits, and the like. This information is generally optional but may be included in your User Account profile. COMPANY requests this information to understand you better and to also bring to your attention new services, programs, or offers that may be of interest to you. In many cases, COMPANY will automatically collect certain non-personally identifiable information about your use of the Websites and Services. COMPANY might collect, among other things, information concerning the type of Internet browser or computer operating system you are using, the domain name of your Internet service provider, your "click path" through the COMPANY sites or "click-through" from an e-mail, the Website or advertisement that was linked to or from the COMPANY site when you visited, and your IP address. To do this, COMPANY may use cookies and other technology (see below). If you are using any Services of ours that are wireless, we may also automatically collect information such as the type of wireless device you are using, your mobile identification number (assigned by your telecommunications carrier) and telecommunications carrier. Your use of our Websites and Services, and information provided through these technologies, will be anonymous unless you provide us with personally identifiable information, have provided such information in the past, or have a User Account. Information that is in a form that is anonymized or is otherwise not capable of being associated with you or cannot identify you, is not considered personal data, and as such the COMPANY reserves the right to use and share such data in its discretion without the limitations set forth in this Privacy Policy. You may choose not to provide the COMPANY with personal data, but then you may not be able to fully take advantage of certain features of our Services and we may not be able to provide you with certain requested information, products and/or services.

X. Cookies and Related Technology This Website's pages or e-mail messages may contain cookies, web beacons (also known as clear gifs), or similar technologies as they become available. Cookies are information files that this Website may place on your computer to provide extended functionality. The COMPANY may use cookies for a number of purposes, such as tracking usage patterns on the Website, measuring the effectiveness of advertising, limiting multiple responses and registrations, facilitating your ability to navigate the Website, providing advertising to you about our products and services or those of third parties on the Website or other websites, and/or as part of a verification or screening process. Among the types of cookies that we may use are session cookies and persistent cookies. We use session cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our Website. A session ID cookie expires when you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains on your hard drive for an extended period of time or until you delete them. You can remove persistent cookies by following directions provided in your web browser's "help" file. To the extent we provide a log-in portal or related feature on our Website, persistent cookies can be used to store your passwords so that you don't have to enter it more than once. Persistent cookies also enable us to track and target the interests of our visitors to personalize the experience on our Website. Most browsers are initially set up to accept cookies. Most browsers will allow you to erase cookies from your computer hard drive, block acceptance of cookies, or receive a warning before a cookie is stored. You should refer to your browser instructions, "Help" screen, or similar such resource to learn more about how to manage cookies and possibly reset your browser to refuse all cookies or to indicate when a cookie is being sent by indicating this in the preferences, options, or similar such menu in your browser. However, it is possible that some parts of this Website will not operate correctly if you disable cookies, and you may not be able to take advantage of some of this Website's features. You should consult with your browser's provider/manufacturer if you have any questions regarding disabling cookies. The COMPANY's web pages may include advertisements for third parties and their products, and those third-party advertisements may include a cookie or web beacon served by the third party. The COMPANY does not control cookies in such third-party ads, and visitors are encouraged to check the privacy policies of advertisers and/or ad services to learn about their use of cookies and other technology. The COMPANY's Privacy Policy does not cover the use of information collected from you by third party ad servers. These companies may use information (not including your name, address, e-mail address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Websites in order to provide advertisements on this site and other sites about goods and services that may be of interest to you. A web beacon is a small graphic image that allows the party that set the web beacon to monitor and collect certain information about the viewer of the web page, web-based document or e-mail message, such as the type of browser requesting the web beacon, the IP address of the computer that the web beacon is sent to and the time the web beacon was viewed. Web beacons can be very small and invisible to the user, but, in general, any electronic image viewed as part of a web page or e-mail, including HTML based content, can act as a web beacon. The COMPANY may use web beacons to count visitors to the web pages on the Website or to monitor how our users navigate the Website, and the COMPANY may include web beacons in e-mail messages in order to count how many messages sent were actually opened, acted upon or forwarded.

XI. Not Intended for Persons Under 13 COMPANY recognizes the sensitivity of personally identifiable information concerning children and minors. COMPANY is committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations regarding children, including the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act ("COPPA"). This site is only intended for persons 13 and over. If you are under 13 years of age, immediately discontinue use of this site and leave this Website. The COMPANY will not knowingly collect, maintain, or disclose any personally identifiable information from a person under 13. If you are a parent or guardian who has discovered that your child under the age of 13 has submitted his or her personally identifiable information without your permission or consent, COMPANY will make reasonable efforts to remove the information from its active list, at your request. To request the removal of your child's information, please send an e-mail to privacy@scicommedia.com and be sure to include in your message the same User Name and password and/or e-mail address that your child submitted.

XII. Use, Disclosure, and Sharing of Information; Control Over Your Information a. Non-Personally Identifiable Information. From time to time, COMPANY may use and share with third parties aggregate, non-personally identifiable User information to show general demographic and preference information among users of the COMPANY Web sites. For example, the COMPANY may produce and share with others "trend reports" using such aggregate, non-personally identifiable User information, generated based on information gathered on Users from order information (i.e. products purchased, amount spent, type of product, general addresses to be shipped to etc), retailer information related to purchases (i.e. type of retailer and their buying habits) and brand information (i.e. type of product a manufacturer or brand showcases). When you visit or download information from this Website, our web servers may automatically collect website usage information. Website usage information is non-personally identifying information that describes how our visitors use the Website. It can include the number and frequency of visitors to each web page and the length of their stays, browser type, referrer data that identifies the web page visited prior and subsequent to visiting the Website, and IP addresses. COMPANY may use IP addresses for a number of purposes, such as system administration, to generally determine your computer's server location, to report aggregate information to our business partners or to audit use of the Website. We also may determine your screen resolution and the technology available in order to serve you the most appropriate version of a web page, e-mail or similar service. b. Personally Identifiable Information. COMPANY uses information about you to deliver the Services that you request, to keep you informed about changes affecting our Services or your account, to inform you of other Services or offers in which you might be interested, and to improve and enhance our sites and Services. If you provide COMPANY with personally identifiable information, we will take all reasonable and appropriate steps to protect it from unauthorized disclosure. When you create a User Account or accept one, you are opting in to receive e-mail from us. You can always opt out of future marketing messages by following the directions in each message to "unsubscribe". However, if you choose to opt out of marketing messages, we reserve the right to contact you regarding your account status, technical support, product information, changes to account terms, and any other matter that might affect our service to you and/or any products you purchased from us or registered with us, as applicable. As stated in the Terms and Conditions, you will be deemed to have consented to the disclosure to, and use by, a subsequent owner or operator of a COMPANY Website or Service, of any information about you contained in the applicable COMPANY database, if COMPANY or one of its companies assigns its rights and obligations regarding any of your information at the time of a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or substantially all of COMPANY's or such COMPANY company's assets related to the applicable site or Service to a subsequent owner or operator. In the event of such a merger, acquisition, or sale, your continued use of the Website or any related Service signifies your agreement to be bound by the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy of the Website's or Service's subsequent owner or operator. The COMPANY and other entities may work together in order to provide portions of the COMPANY Websites and some Services (e.g., to fulfill prizes won in a sweepstakes, or to provide other support for a Service). These companies will handle your personally identifiable information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. As stated above in Section V, COMPANY may also work with third parties to provide some Services on our Websites. In connection with those Services, you are deemed to consent to us sharing your information with third parties who provide services such as processing of credit card transactions, customer service, promotion administration, order fulfillment and/or prize delivery, as applicable. Third parties who provide, or participate in, Services on COMPANY Websites are prohibited from using our customers' personally identifiable information for marketing purposes and/or from sharing, selling, or otherwise using such information, unless you choose to opt in to marketing, sharing, or other uses by the third parties. If you do not want your information to be used for marketing (or other purposes unrelated to the provision of COMPANY Services) by a third party who participates in a Service on one of our sites, do not opt in to such use by that third party when you register to participate in the Service. Please note that whenever you opt in to receive future communications from a third party, your information will be subject to the third party's privacy policy. If you later decide that you do not want that third party to use your information, you will need to contact the third party directly, as we have no control over how third parties use information. You should always review the privacy policy of any party that collects your information to determine how that entity will handle your information. COMPANY will not share, sell, rent, or disclose any personally identifiable information that we have collected except as stated herein, or in the following instances: 1) we have been given your consent to disclose; 2) we have previously informed you of the disclosure, including by means of our Privacy Policy or on the Website, or through the Service where you provided your information; 3) we are required by law, legal process, or court order to disclose; 4) disclosure is necessary to identify, contact, or bring legal action against someone who may cause or be causing harm to, or interference with, COMPANY's rights or property, other COMPANY Website users, or anyone else; or 5) to respond to an inquiry, request or complaint that you have made. COMPANY may also use IP addresses in cooperation with Internet service providers to identify users if we deem it necessary to comply with law, to enforce compliance with this Privacy Policy or our Terms and Conditions, or to protect our sites, customers, or others. c. Information Disclosed to other Users of this Website. The Services of the Website may include functionality that may allow you i) to market or advertise your services or items you wish to sell, ii) view information about or contact others about the services or items they wish to sell, and/or iii) transact with others. When you seek to market or advertise the services or items you wish to sell, you are consenting that information related to such services or items, as well as your identity and contact information, will be shared publicly with other users of the Website. When you seek to contact others about the services or items they wish to sell, you are consenting that information about you, such as your interests, preferences, identity and contact information, will be shared with those you are seeking to contact. When you seek to transact with others, your communication will be shared with those you are seeking to transact with, as well as your identity and contact information. d. Control Over Your Information; Special Notes Regarding the EU and Switzerland. i) Modifying Account Information.

If you have a User Account with us, you have the ability to modify certain information in your account (e.g., your contact information) through "profile," "account," "settings," or "preferences" options provided on the Website. If you have any questions about modifying or updating any information in your account, please contact using the contact details as described in Section XVI below. Please note that COMPANY does not own or control the Customer Data uploaded to our Service by our customers and cannot modify or delete Customer Data except at the request of our customer, or as permitted by our Terms and Conditions. ii) Email Communications. See Section IV. iii) For Residents in the EU and Switzerland.

If you are located in the EU or Switzerland, you have the following rights in respect of your personal data that we hold: Right of access. The right to obtain access to your personal data;

The right to obtain access to your personal data; Right to rectification. The right to obtain rectification of your personal data without undue delay where that personal data is inaccurate or incomplete;

The right to obtain rectification of your personal data without undue delay where that personal data is inaccurate or incomplete; Right to erasure. The right to obtain the erasure of your personal data without undue delay in certain circumstances, such as where the personal data is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which it was collected or processed;

The right to obtain the erasure of your personal data without undue delay in certain circumstances, such as where the personal data is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which it was collected or processed; Right to restriction. The right to obtain the restriction of the processing undertaken by us on your personal data in certain circumstances, such as where the accuracy of the personal data is contested by you, for a period enabling us to verify the accuracy of that personal data;

The right to obtain the restriction of the processing undertaken by us on your personal data in certain circumstances, such as where the accuracy of the personal data is contested by you, for a period enabling us to verify the accuracy of that personal data; Right to portability. The right to portability allows you to move, copy or transfer personal data easily from one organization to another; and

The right to portability allows you to move, copy or transfer personal data easily from one organization to another; and Right to object. You have a right to object to processing based on legitimate interests and direct marketing. If you wish to exercise one of these rights, please contact us using the contact details described in Section XVI below. You also have the right to lodge a complaint to your local data protection authority. Further information about how to contact your local data protection authority is available at https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/article29/items/612080.

XIII. Our Commitment to Data Security While the COMPANY takes reasonable and appropriate precautions to protect your personally identifiable information from unauthorized disclosure and to prevent possible security breaches in our Websites, Services, and customer databases, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure. Consequently, COMPANY cannot guarantee that unauthorized access, hacking, data loss, or other breaches will never occur. Your use of the COMPANY Websites and Services is at your own risk. COMPANY urges you to take steps to determine what information you will submit to the Website, keep your information safe by memorizing your password or keeping it in a safe place (separate from your account information), logging out of your User Account, and closing your Web browser. Whenever you give COMPANY sensitive or confidential information (for example, credit card numbers for Purchases), COMPANY will take commercially reasonable steps to protect the transmission of such information by establishing a secure connection with your Web browser. COMPANY employs a security technology known as a secure-socket-layer ("SSL") to protect the transmission of payment information to the site. Unless otherwise specified herein or on the Website where you make a Purchase, credit and debit card numbers are used only for payment processing and are not retained for marketing purposes.

XV. Consent to Processing in the United States; EU Processing By providing any personally identifiable information to COMPANY, all users, including, without limitation, users in the member states of the European Union ("EU"), fully understand and unambiguously consent to this Privacy Policy and to the collection, storage, and processing of such information in the United States of America. Regarding processing of your personal data in the EU, the purposes for which we may do so are: The provision of personal data by you may be necessary for the performance of any contractual relationship we have with you;

Where it is necessary for compliance with our legal obligations laid down by EU law;

Where in our legitimate interests (provided these are not overridden by your interests and fundamental rights and freedoms – this includes our own legitimate interests and those of other entities and branches in our group of companies) such as: to contact you and respond to your requests and enquiries; for business administration, including statistical analysis; to provide the Services and the Website to you; for fraud prevention and detection; and to comply with applicable laws, regulations or codes of practices.

We may also process your personal data on the basis of your freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous consent. You should be aware that you are entitled under the EU Data Protection Law to withdraw your consent where that has been given, at any time. If you do this and we have no alternative lawful reason to process your personal data, this may affect our ability to provide you with rights to use the Services and the Website.

XVII. Notification of Changes COMPANY reserves the right to change this Privacy Policy and its Terms and Conditions at any time. In case of any material change to the Privacy Policy, we will replace the "Privacy Policy" link on the home page of our sites with a link entitled "Updated Privacy Policy" for no less than 30 days. All changes to the Privacy Policy will be effective when posted, and your continued use of any COMPANY Website or Service after the posting will constitute acceptance of, and agreement to be bound by, those changes.

XVIII. Your California Privacy Rights A California resident who has provided personal information to a business with whom he/she has established a business relationship for personal, family, or household purposes ("California customer") is entitled to request information about whether the business has disclosed personal information to any third parties for the third parties' direct marketing purposes. In general, if the business has made such a disclosure of personal information, upon receipt of a request by a California customer, the business is required to provide a list of all third parties to whom personal information was disclosed in the preceding calendar year, as well as a list of the categories of personal information that were disclosed. However, under the law, a business is not required to provide the above-described lists if the business adopts and discloses to the public (in its privacy policy) a policy of not disclosing customer's personal information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes unless the customer first affirmatively agrees to the disclosure, as long as the business maintains and discloses this policy. Rather, the business may comply with the law by notifying the customer of his or her right to prevent disclosure of personal information and providing a cost free means to exercise that right. As stated in our Privacy Policy, we do not share information with third parties for their direct marketing purposes unless you affirmatively agree to such disclosure, typically by opting in to receive information from a third party that is participating in a sweepstakes or other promotion on one of our sites. If you do ask us to share your information with a third party for its marketing purposes, we will only share information in connection with that specific promotion, as we do not share information with any third party on a continual basis. To prevent disclosure of your personal information for use in direct marketing by a third party, do not opt in to such use when you provide personally identifiable information on one of our sites. Please note that whenever you opt in to receive future communications from a third party, your information will be subject to the third party's privacy policy. If you later decide that you do not want that third party to use your information, you will need to contact the third party directly, as we have no control over how third parties use information. You should always review the privacy policy of any party that collects your information to determine how that entity will handle your information. California customers may request further information about our compliance with this law by e-mailing californiaprivacy@scicommedia.com. Please note that we are only required to respond to one request per customer each year, and we are not required to respond to requests made by means other than through this e-mail address.