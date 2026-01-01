Accessibility

Scicomm Media LLC is committed to ensuring that our website and content are available to all users, including those with disabilities.

We are continually working towards improving the accessibility of our website to ensure we provide equal access to all of our users. Wherever possible, Scicomm Media will adhere to level AA of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1). We always recommend our users to use the latest version of their web browser and their assistive technology when accessing our website.

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) are a set of accessibility guidelines and instructions on how to make digital content more accessible to people with disabilities. They outline four main principles that accessible websites should be: perceivable, operable, understandable and robust (meaning that it can be interpreted reliably by a wide variety of user agents, including assistive technologies).

As part of our efforts to make sure all content is available to individuals with disabilities, the third-party platforms where you can listen to the Huberman Lab podcasts provide accessibility features for our content and our premium membership provide additional access to transcripts of podcast content.

Scicomm Media is committed to working with users to ensure digital accessibility and to providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If you need any accommodations or assistance or have any feedback or concerns on the accessibility with any part of our website, please contact us:

Email: accessibility@scicommedia.com

If you have encountered a specific problem with this website, please include the web address or URL where you experienced difficulty and describe the specific problem(s) you have encountered.

This statement was last updated on November 3, 2023.