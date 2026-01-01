Frequently Asked Questions
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Where can I listen to or watch your podcasts?
All of our shows are available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and most other major podcast apps. You can also watch full episodes on YouTube and Spotify.
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How can I contact you?
For Huberman Lab inquiries, visit the Huberman Lab contact page. For Perform with Dr. Andy Galpin, visit the Perform contact page. For David Senra, visit davidsenra.com and use the contact form in the site footer.
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Can I pitch myself or someone else as a guest on one of your shows?
For Huberman Lab, yes — please review this FAQ for instructions. For our other shows, we do not currently accept guest pitches or suggestions.
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How can I advertise on your podcasts?
Please submit advertising inquiries through our advertising form.
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Is Scicomm Media hiring?
We are not currently hiring at Scicomm Media. Thank you for your interest.
Don’t see your question? Review the Huberman Lab FAQs or the Perform with Dr. Andy Galpin FAQs for show-specific information.