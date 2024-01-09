Trademark List

The following is a non-exhaustive list of Scicomm Media's trademarks and service marks.

The absence of a product or service name from the list below does not constitute a waiver of any intellectual property rights that Scicomm Media and/or its affiliated companies may have established.

When using trademarks in publications, follow these guidelines: For publications distributed only in the United States, include the appropriate TM, SM, or ® symbol. For publications that will be distributed outside the United States, do not use the trademark symbols; instead, include a trademark attribution notice, such as "XYZ is a trademark of Scicomm Media LLC, registered in the U.S."

THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512343)

(U.S. Serial Number: 97512343) THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512336)

(U.S. Serial Number: 97512336) THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512323)

(U.S. Serial Number: 97512323) THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512360)

(U.S. Serial Number: 97512360) THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512352)

(U.S. Serial Number: 97512352) HUBERMAN LAB® (U.S. Serial Number: 97516630)

This list was last updated as of January 9, 2024.