Trademark List
The following is a non-exhaustive list of Scicomm Media's trademarks and service marks.
The absence of a product or service name from the list below does not constitute a waiver of any intellectual property rights that Scicomm Media and/or its affiliated companies may have established.
When using trademarks in publications, follow these guidelines: For publications distributed only in the United States, include the appropriate TM, SM, or ® symbol. For publications that will be distributed outside the United States, do not use the trademark symbols; instead, include a trademark attribution notice, such as "XYZ is a trademark of Scicomm Media LLC, registered in the U.S."
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512343)
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512336)
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512323)
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512360)
- THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST IN SCIENCE® (U.S. Serial Number: 97512352)
- HUBERMAN LAB® (U.S. Serial Number: 97516630)
This list was last updated as of January 9, 2024.